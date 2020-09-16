Wyoming lawmakers surprise public with proposal to repeal three-year electricity tax exemptions for wind energy

In his mind, that included potentially proposing bills. Co-Chairman Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, echoed Landen’s approach.

“A lot of the testimony has been about the rumor that started that (the committee) is going to pass a … generation tax on wind,” Lindholm said. “I’m certainly not going to make that motion. But I’m going to fist pump if somebody does do it.”

“The door is open,” he concluded.

While lawmakers are required to announce the topics to be discussed at meetings at least 24 hours in advance while the Legislature is in session, Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney who specializes in public records law, says there is no such requirement demanded of them during the interim, when most bills are actually drafted.

The case for a tax exemption

Understanding the significance of the generation tax exemption for wind energy requires looking back to 2009, when a legislative task force on wind energy development met during the interim session to issue a set of recommendations on the burgeoning wind energy sector for the Legislature.