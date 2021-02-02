Wyoming lawmakers want to tax solar like they tax wind

To Interwest Energy Alliance, utility-scale solar facilities are investments that the state should welcome, translating into employment, economic activity and revenue for Wyoming.

"The best way for Wyoming to bring in more revenue from renewable energy is to ensure these projects are built here in the state instead of going elsewhere," Seguin continued. "In a regional, competitive electricity market, the ability to build a project can come down to a matter of cents in price differences."

Tom Darin, of the American Clean Power Association, also emphasized the drawbacks of imposing an additional tax on the nascent solar industry in Wyoming.

"We think that this bill is taking Wyoming in the wrong direction in terms of an opportunity to attract significant investment from the rapidly growing solar industry," Darin said. "If Wyoming has good wind or solar resources, the proposal on the table to add $1 per megawatt hour when other states aren't doing that, in addition to the property and sales taxes that we do pay in Wyoming already, that hurts our ability to be competitive in the region."