Wyoming leaders slam Biden action to temporarily halt new oil and gas development on federal land

However, John Rader, a conservation advocate with the Wyoming Outdoor Council, called the order "pro forma" and typical for a new administration.

"This is a 60-day pause to review the program," he said. "This is just an opportunity for the new administration to take a look at the program and identify issues with it. It will not bring oil and gas on public land to a halt. It only temporarily suspends new leases. Existing oil and gas leases can continue."

According to the order, the Interior Department is temporarily suspended from issuing "onshore or offshore fossil fuel authorization, including but not limited to a lease, amendment to a lease, affinnative extension of a lease, contract, or other agreement, or permit to drill," that is unless an action is "approved by leadership."

In other words, no new permits or leases can be extended by the Bureau of Land Management to oil and gas companies, unless approval is given by newly confirmed agency leaders.

The Bureau of Land Management, a branch of the Interior, is charged with managing 245 million surface acres of land and 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate across the country.