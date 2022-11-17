Wyoming lease sale revenue hits pre-pandemic levels

Oil and gas lease sale revenue from Wyoming state lands in 2022 far exceeded last year’s disappointing results, the Office of State Lands and Investments announced Wednesday.
The
three state lease sales held this year generated a total of nearly $9.8 million. More than half came from November’s auction, which took place during the first two weeks of the month and grossed just under $5.6 million — more than this year’s first two sales combined.
Buyers from nine different states bid on 70 of the 193 available parcels, or about 18,600 of the close to 65,500 acres up for leasing, according to state officials. About $1.4 million from the November auction will be put toward K-12 education.
Wyoming earned more this year from its state oil and gas leasing program than it has since 2018. The state brought in only about $1.3 million in 2021, $4.6 million in 2020 and $8.8 million in 2019. Its three lease sales in 2018 yielded a combined $25.2 million.
Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed since the start of the year, driven upward by a variety of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, a slow return to pre-pandemic production levels, extreme weather, supply-chain issues and staffing shortages. Though both have eased in recent weeks, they remain higher than at the end of 2021.
The state’s lease sales are separate from the federal auctions that have been subject to extensive scrutiny and litigation since President Joe Biden ordered a review of the Department of the Interior’s leasing program nearly two years ago. Wyoming, the
No. 8 oil-producing state but No. 2 on federal land, relies on money from both types of sales to support education and a variety of other state programs.
Just one federal oil and gas lease sale has been held in Wyoming since Biden took office. It sold over 60,000 acres of federal land in the state and generated roughly $13 million, with over $6 million set to be returned to Wyoming.
The federal government has announced plans to hold another lease sale in Wyoming during the first half of next year and is working through the lengthy review process.
Casey Jaure runs the the drill at True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on March 18. High energy prices have resulted in an improved revenue outlook for Wyoming.
Victor Garcia and Richard Tucker work on True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Casey Jaure runs the the drill at the True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Victor Garcia and Richard Tucker work on True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 operates March 18 outside of Glenrock. A federal appeals court in New Orleans heard arguments Tuesday about whether President Joe Biden legally suspended new oil and gas lease sales because of climate change worries.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
The power breaker room at the True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik helps Dave True down during a tour at the True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik talks during a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Joshua Shells, the toolpusher, listens to a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 on March 18 outside of Glenrock.
Seth Zupanik and Bill DeGraeve give a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik and Dave True give a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik gives a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik gives a tour of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Victor Garcia and Richard Tucker work on True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Victor Garcia and Richard Tucker work on True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Richard Tucker marks pipes on True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 seen outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock seen on Friday, March 18.
Seth Zupanik talks about the drilling depth of True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock seen on Friday, March 18.
Reporter Nicole Pollack walks tours the True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
Bill DeBraeve looks at pipes that will be used for True Drilling Rig No. 38 on March 18 outside of Glenrock. Several factors have combined to cause the dramatic rise in the price of oil including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pipes that will be used for the True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock seen on Friday, March 18.
Joshua Shells, the tool pusher, and Seth Zupanik, his manager, talk at True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on March 18. Federal oil and gas leasing will resume in Wyoming and other states. However, the Biden administration scaled back the size of the sale and is increasing the royalty rate.
Seth Zupanik and Bill DeGraeve give a tour at True Drilling Rig No. 38 on March 18 outside of Glenrock. Some property owners in Wyoming don’t think oil and gas exploration on federal lands is working as it should.
Seth Zupanik give a tour of the safety mechanism at the True Drilling Rig No. 38 outside of Glenrock on Friday, March 18.
