Wyoming legislative session schedule extended to April 7

CHEYENNE — Wyoming's 66th Legislature will convene longer than initially planned this year, through April 7, according to an updated session schedule.

Originally, the general session was scheduled to end Friday. But the Legislature could not convene on March 15-16, due to a record-breaking snowstorm. The revised schedule, published by the Legislative Service Office last week, will give the two chambers a few extra days to come to agreement on several consequential bills, not to mention a budget.

The deadline for a final vote in the second house on bills as well as concurrence on amendments will be April 6. The Legislature will not meet on Monday, April 5 in observance of the Easter holiday, but will reconvene on Tuesday, April 6.

State lawmakers have their hands full as the unprecedented session winds to a close. Their tasks include finding a solution to Wyoming's education funding model and agreeing on a supplemental budget.