Wyoming Machinery Company lays off 13 percent of workforce amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming Machinery Company announced Wednesday it will lay off 13 percent of its workforce.

The leading heavy equipment maker cited the economic collapse fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding downturn in the state's energy industries as reasons for the layoffs.

"Along with many businesses in the state, Wyoming Machinery Company has experienced the effects of the recent downturn in the state’s energy sector and the additional impact of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. "After evaluating several options to meet these challenges, Wyoming Machinery Company made the very difficult decision to implement a reduction in force."

The Wyoming-based company has provided equipment to several of the state's coal and oil operations for over 50 years and has locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Rock Springs.

Wyoming Machinery said it was working to provide affected employees with support.

This story will be updated.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.