Wyoming Machinery Company lays off 13 percent of workforce amid pandemic
top story

Wyoming Machinery Company lays off 13 percent of workforce amid pandemic

Wyoming Machinery Company

Don Tysver works on a hydraulic cylinder casing in the machine shop at Wyoming Machinery Company in Casper in 2013. Wyoming Machinery laid off 13 percent of its workforce Wednesday.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming Machinery Company announced Wednesday it will lay off 13 percent of its workforce.

The leading heavy equipment maker cited the economic collapse fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding downturn in the state's energy industries as reasons for the layoffs.

"Along with many businesses in the state, Wyoming Machinery Company has experienced the effects of the recent downturn in the state’s energy sector and the additional impact of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. "After evaluating several options to meet these challenges, Wyoming Machinery Company made the very difficult decision to implement a reduction in force."

The Wyoming-based company has provided equipment to several of the state's coal and oil operations for over 50 years and has locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Rock Springs.

Wyoming Machinery said it was working to provide affected employees with support. 

This story will be updated.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

