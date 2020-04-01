Wyoming mineral industries urge governor to deem their work 'essential' in event of shelter order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"What we have asked for is a short-term pause and, to the maximum state of our ability, we will continue to do all of those (requirements), and we'll do them electronically," Obermueller told the Star-Tribune.

The association recommended that state regulators, like those in the Department of Environmental Quality, extend some flexibility on requirements like emissions inventories, stack tests and LDAR surveys to protect state and company employees. On the federal level, the group suggested implementing less frequent inspections along with flexibility in addressing citations, too. As for taxes owed to the state, the association also requested a degree of leniency, including allowing delayed filings and payments "in the near term."

The group underlined repeatedly it was not their intent to avoid paying any taxes or fees, but rather receive additional time as they work to abide by public health guidelines during the pandemic.

"Importantly, PAW is not seeking waivers or forgiveness of any required fees, rental payments or reporting requirements," the letter signed by Obermueller and Chairman Paul Ulrich stated. Instead, temporary delays for certain requirements would "facilitate accurate reporting and (preserve) capital and cash flow until recovery is possible," according to the group.