Wyoming, Montana say Supreme Court review still needed on coal port

The states of Wyoming and Montana are pushing back on the federal government's claims that a lawsuit over a proposed Washington state coal port is moot because the project collapsed.

In their response to the solicitor general's filing from last month, the states maintain the issue is bigger than one development. Washington's actions, they claim, are discriminatory to the coal industry and causing Wyoming and Montana harm.

"Washington will continue to block port development and dissuade bidders from taking up this otherwise lucrative project," lawyers for the states wrote in their new filling. "Evidenced by its successful eight-year crusade to kill the terminal project, Washington’s policy-driven interpretation of its laws and regulations is not going to change on its own. Without relief from this Court — the only forum with the power to grant it — Wyoming and Montana likely will never see their abundant coal reserves to foreign markets."

Wyoming and Montana took legal action against Washington last year over that state's decision to deny a permit to Millennium Bulk Terminals, which was intended to serve as a hub for Powder River Basin coal before it was shipped to overseas markets. The coal-producing states argue Washington's actions amount to the unlawful regulation of interstate commerce.