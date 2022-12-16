Wyoming natural gas company targets internal emissions

Methane is a difficult pollutant for oil and gas operations to track.

The primary component of natural gas, and a greenhouse gas with dozens of times more warming power than carbon dioxide, methane can escape, undetected, into the atmosphere if there’s a leak anywhere between the wellhead and the consumer.

Several Wyoming natural gas producers have invested heavily in technologies intended to move the industry away from disputed estimates and toward hard data. They’ve partnered with researchers to test encouraging prototypes and sought external verification of their mitigation efforts.

PureWest Energy, which operates in Wyoming’s Pinedale and Jonah fields, turned to environmental analytics company Project Canary for that third-party approval.

The oil and gas producer chose Project Canary in 2020 because its model “really looked at everything,” said Kelly Bott, a senior vice president at PureWest.

“Climate change is obviously of top importance to us,” she said. “But we’re also in key habitat. We’ve got migration corridors that cross. We’ve got sage grouse that live in our area. We’ve got big game. There’s protected viewsheds around. There’s water that runs across our field.”

The company announced shortly after the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report last week that it had certified 100% of its production with Project Canary, with all of its wells receiving either platinum, gold or silver designations.

“We’re really striving for platinum across the board,” Bott said. “We’ve got a mix, primarily made up of platinum and gold. We’ve got a handful of silver wells that we’re working on, but really trying to get to that top 10% of companies in the country.”

She said most of the silver designations were the result of minor injuries that will come off the wells’ records after a few years.

The company’s methane management strategy includes steps like eliminating devices with high leak risks, cutting out flaring and stationing monitoring devices at wells to collect and transmit real-time data.

Its motivation to target methane, plus such a broad range of other impacts, stems from customer demand, Bott said. “Most of our gas goes to West Coast markets, and the West Coast markets — and really American markets in general — are demanding a cleaner product and demanding accountability.”