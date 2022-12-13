Wyoming nuclear plant delayed, tentative start date pushed to 2030

The advanced nuclear reactor proposed for southwestern Wyoming will likely be delayed at least two years, its developer announced Tuesday.

With Russia, the only commercial source of the more highly enriched fuel the plant requires, no longer an option, TerraPower will have to wait for the U.S. supply chain to catch up. The chances that can happen by the company’s 2028 target now look almost impossibly slim.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it put a big question mark up for us,” said Jeff Navin, TerraPower’s director of external affairs. “We had a plan. It was a very aggressive timeline; we felt pretty confident that we could meet it. But it was all predicated on having our first coreload of fuel come from Russia.”

Navin has spoken often about the “chicken and egg” problem that companies like TerraPower face: Building a fleet of advanced nuclear reactors hinges on securing a dependable fuel source. But the private sector is reluctant to risk too much money on an industry still in its infancy. Russian fuel was supposed to bridge that gap.

Short on options, and on time, the Bill-Gates-fronted company turned to the Department of Energy. It hoped the federal government would be able to track down sufficient weapons-grade uranium — most of which was (or will be) extracted from nuclear warheads — and downblend it to the lower concentration TerraPower will need.

Officials tried, Navin said, and are still looking. “They just don't have the capacity to disassemble a large volume of warheads any faster than they're already disassembling them.”

So TerraPower has pinned its hopes on Congress, which allocated half the funding for the roughly $4 billion Wyoming project and has stepped up its efforts to accelerate commercial fuel production this year as the urgency of doing so mounted.

The company is hoping additional measures — championed by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. — squeak through in a spending package before the session ends.

Barrasso said in a Tuesday statement that "TerraPower's announcement underscores what I've been saying for years: America must reestablish itself as the global leader in nuclear energy. Instead of relying on our adversaries like Russia for uranium, the United States must produce its own supply of nuclear fuel."

TerraPower is also waiting for the Department of Energy to solicit proposals from interested fuel suppliers and finalize the resulting contracts, a process expected to take months. No one is certain, yet, how soon the selected companies will be able to start producing fuel, or how much time will pass before the stockpile of available fuel grows large enough.

The company’s fuel problem, Navin said, is “not going to change our schedule, in terms of when we're going to start construction. It gives us a little more flexibility on that point.”

Next year, TerraPower still aims to break ground on a test facility at the project site, where both remaining coal units at electric utility PacifiCorp’s Naughton Power Plant are slated to retire in 2025, and apply for a construction permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Because the holdup is beyond TerraPower’s control, missing the deadline built into its grant won’t automatically strip the company of needed funding. Its project still qualifies.

The company will reassess the reactor’s start date around summertime, when the outlook is clearer, “to try to get more granularity,” Navin said.

“We all recognized when we started this process, it was never going to be easy,” he said. “We didn't anticipate this particular curveball, but this is, certainly, of all of the challenges that we're facing, the one that is going to cause the biggest delay.”

TerraPower remains confident, however, that the U.S. supply chain will be ready to support up to five more reactors of the same design in Wyoming and Utah by 2035. Its joint study with PacifiCorp of the available options, announced in October, is on track to be finished late next year.

The project is already breathing new life into Kemmerer, a coal town of less than 3,000 people, whose options were dwindling fast before TerraPower arrived. Wyoming leaders hope additional plants will have a similar effect in other parts of the state.

“We obviously have to focus on getting the first one built,” Navin said. “There’s always hiccups in a first-of-a-kind project. But we really are committed to working with our customer in PacifiCorp and trying to find a way to even expand the footprint that we have in Wyoming.”

