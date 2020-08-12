Wyoming oil and gas commission proposes rules to increase efficiency of produced water management

More specifically, the revisions proposed by the commission on Monday would broaden the definitions of a class 2 disposal wells, to include non-commercial and commercial, along with the definition of water retention pits. The amendments also add bonding requirements for these wells.

Comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until Oct. 5. The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will then consider adopting the amendments at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 during its monthly hearing.

Production still low

This comes as the oil and gas commission also released updated statistics on the amount of oil and gas produced in the state in May.

Wyoming operators produced just over 5 million barrels of oil in May, down 30% from the month before, and over 40% less than the same time last year, according to a new supervisor report published Tuesday.

Natural gas output stayed steady into May with 121.4 million Mcf produced, down just 4% from April, according to Supervisor Mark Watson. The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and less demand for fuel has severely constricted the industry.

This week, the total rig count has inched back up to one rig, after dipping briefly to zero for only the second time since 1884. Last year at this time, the rig count was at 36 oil and gas rigs.

