Wyoming oil and gas lease sale nets over $1.35 million

The agency unexpectedly postponed the June sale in Wyoming, along with sales in several other Western states, shortly after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic gained speed in the U.S. The BLM had originally planned to offer 135 parcels during Wyoming's June oil and gas sale, but deferred them after it was postponed.

"The BLM is committed to minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while continuing to deliver essential services to the public," the BLM's Wyoming field office said in a news release. "As required by law, we are proceeding with our quarterly lease sales, which are now held online and have no associated public health risks."

Meanwhile, oil and gas developers have been slammed by depressed market conditions caused by a glut in oil worldwide and global economic recession.

The ubiquitous heads of pumpjacks, usually faithfully bobbing up and down across Wyoming, have largely come to a standstill.