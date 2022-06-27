Wyoming oil producers say production rising, refineries still an obstacle for gas prices

The price of regular gasoline in Wyoming on Monday did not, for once, break the record set the day before.

It went down less than a cent, from a little above $4.86 per gallon to just barely below. But after weeks of near-constant climbing, even a slight decline is notable.

Gasoline prices have eased across the country as the price of oil — the biggest influence on the cost of gas — dropped by about 10% over the last two weeks amid recession fears. They’ve stayed high, in part, because oil is still a lot more expensive than it was before Russia invaded Ukraine and the U.S. and its allies sanctioned Russian energy exports.

Globally, oil production remains below pre-pandemic levels, largely due to factors beyond U.S. control. Oil cartel OPEC contributed about one-third of the world’s crude oil in 2021. Only about 12% came from the U.S., where, unlike in many other oil-producing countries, drilling decisions are made by individual companies, and where supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hinder new development.

Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, told the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday that the state’s drilling rig count is slowly increasing and reached 21 this week. (Baker Hughes, which tracks rigs differently, reported Friday that Wyoming had 18.)

The current rig count “obviously is better,” Obermueller said. “Still not where we’d like to be, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has also lost several refineries — facilities that convert crude oil into other products, including gasoline — since the start of the pandemic. The resulting decline in refining capacity has added to the strain on the gasoline supply, further driving up its price.

Refineries have been a source of worry for months.

“I think there’s a lot of panic-buying going on in crude markets,” Chuck Mason, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, told the Star-Tribune in early March, shortly after the invasion. “And that’s really undermining kind of the stability of refining interests.”

Frank Macchiarola, a senior vice president at the American Petroleum Institute, pointed a day later to the fact that the U.S. has not built a major new refinery since the 1970s.

Wyoming lost nearly 27% of its crude oil refining capacity when the HollyFrontier refinery was converted to a renewable diesel facility, Obermueller said. Its four remaining refineries can process roughly 126,000 barrels of crude oil per day — less than 1% of the country’s total capacity, which is concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, and California.

About 1.1 million barrels per day of U.S. refining capacity went offline during the pandemic, Obermueller said.

The Biden administration has considered restarting some of those facilities, a process that could take months, and pushed for those still operating to increase their fuel output.

The country’s surviving refineries are currently running at about 93% capacity, Obermueller said. In Wyoming, that number is closer to 99%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.