Wyoming operators still hurting despite global deal to offset crude glut

Far off recovery

The severe zap in fuel demand for transportation and industrial activity worldwide during the pandemic has left oil prices in the dust.

“Even with an agreement in place, the demand decline has been so sharp, and so deep," University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby remarked. "The problem is really the coronavirus. There is so much oil on the market right now, and so much to go into storage, that really the only way to slow this down is to actually shut in wells at some places.” Shutting in productive wells can prove costly, and there's no guarantee activity will return to Wyoming down the road, he added.

Steve Degenfelder, land manager at Kirkwood Oil and Gas, LLC, welcomed the decision by OPEC to limit production, but noted the Casper-based company will still be facing challenges in the days ahead.

"We have shut in some high cost production and will consider more as time goes on," he said.

A full recovery in energy markets appears far off, according to analysts.

Godby, the economist, said the state will be lucky if oil prices return to $40 in the next six months.