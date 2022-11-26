Wyoming, partners await green light on hydrogen hub application

Wyoming is keeping a future hydrogen hub in its sights.

The state partnered with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah in February to pursue up to $2 million in federal funding authorized by last year’s infrastructure law.

“This coalition represents a shared vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region, expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers throughout the Western States,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement at the time.Earlier this month, the four-state coalition submitted its preliminary application to the Department of Energy, according to Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority.

Now it has to wait for a response from the agency, which will either encourage the states to complete the full application or discourage them from proceeding, Murrell said.

He’s expecting a positive response. And he anticipates it coming fairly soon.

“We’ve already started the full application process and putting together that document,” he said. “It’s an enormous amount of work. We’re anticipating that the application itself will probably be in the order of 125 pages, with possibly as many as 1,000 pages of support documents.”

It’s possible to generate hydrogen, a gas that can be burned as fuel without emitting any carbon, in a variety of ways, including from natural gas or coal coupled with carbon capture and from renewable electricity and water. But the technologies it requires are still young, and prospective buyers (such as high-emitting industries) are just beginning to accommodate it.

Clean hydrogen is particularly appealing to utilities because it, unlike renewables, offers them a low-carbon option for storing energy — if its proponents can work through lingering obstacles like high production costs and difficulty transporting the fuel.

Wyoming leaders hope clean hydrogen will help the state preserve its foothold in the evolving energy sector and provide opportunities for existing industries to diversify.