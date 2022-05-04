Wyoming partners with nuclear research lab amid push to attract new industries

Two weeks after experts from one of the country’s top nuclear research centers presented before the Wyoming Public Service Commission, the state announced that it has partnered with the company operating the facility as part of its effort to attract next-generation energy industries.

Under the agreement, the state of Wyoming and Battelle Energy Alliance, the contractor operating the Idaho National Laboratory, will “collaborate in the research, development, demonstration and deployment of advanced energy technologies and approaches,” including nuclear and hydrogen, the governor’s office said.

“You’ve always been the (energy) capital here in the United States, if not the universe, and there’s no reason why that shouldn’t change,” Richard Boardman, a program director at the Idaho National Laboratory, told state officials on April 19.

And that’s exactly where Wyoming’s leaders are aiming.

“While the Natrium project” — the advanced reactor that developer TerraPower hopes to build in Kemmerer — “is a great start, it is my intent that we are also able to establish a nuclear industry and a sophisticated and advanced manufacturing capacity using Wyoming uranium, Wyoming technology and Wyoming workers,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.

During their April presentation, the Idaho National Laboratory presenters urged the state to continue distilling its vision for the future of energy and identify where, exactly, it most wants to lead.

The five-year memorandum of understanding, signed Wednesday by John C. Wagner, director of the Idaho National Laboratory, and Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, specifies 14 shared areas of interest.

Nuclear and hydrogen, which account for about half the items on the list, are accompanied by a range of other energy technologies and issues, from “net-zero advanced industrial production” and “advanced energy system manufacturing” to economic modeling and workforce recruitment.

According to the memorandum, the shared target is “to collaboratively develop a path to global leadership in a carbon-constrained economy” and place the state “at the forefront” of the advanced energy sector.

It’s an agreement that “formalizes and structures a relationship that has been developing over several years,” Murrell said in a statement.

The Idaho National Laboratory’s “expertise and impartiality,” Murrell went on, “will play a critical role in the ongoing execution of Wyoming’s all-of-the-above energy strategy.”

