Wyoming Public Service Commission delays investigation into state's largest utility

“We can’t imagine anything more relevant or instructive to the commission for purposes of the issues that Glenrock (Energy) has raised in this matter,” said Dale Cottam, an attorney representing Glenrock Energy.

“Proceedings like this one — this investigation of the commission — they are very, very important. They don’t happen very often,” he added. “... Our suggestion to the commission is that to conclude this investigation, without admitting the study into the record would mean that the commission could be missing out on an important opportunity to achieve a complete record in this matter.”

The Northern Laramie Range Alliance, a party in the case, also submitted a similar motion to include the study. But opponents to the motions, including PacifiCorp, cited several due process concerns in the move.

Jacob McDermot, an attorney representing PacifiCorp, called the motion “wildly unfair,” given the lack of time to review and substantively respond to the late filing.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group, joined the utility in its opposition to the admittance of the study.