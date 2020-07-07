Wyoming regulators approve state's first new coal mine in decades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming environmental regulators have approved a coal firm's application to construct the state's first new coal mine in decades.

The Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday it will issue a coal mining permit to Brook Mining Company LLC following years of internal review and public debate. The permit will allow the firm to mine for coal just north of Sheridan.

For nearly a decade, coal technology firm Ramaco Carbon (Brook Mine's parent company), has fought to revive mining at a site eight miles northwest of Sheridan to supply its future research facilities with coal.

But the state permit application has been long in the making and has faced strong opposition from several nearby landowners.

"Our staff put an incredible amount of time and effort into reviewing this application and ensuring that all laws, rules and regulations were followed," Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt said in a statement. "As a result of the careful review by (Land Quality Division) staff and in consideration of comments received by the public additional conditions were added to ensure the environment, the public and Wyoming's interests are appropriately protected"