Wyoming regulators approve state's first new coal mine in decades

Wyoming environmental regulators have approved a coal firm's application to construct the state's first new coal mine in decades.
The Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday it will issue a coal mining permit to Brook Mining Company LLC following years of internal review and public debate. The permit will allow the firm to mine for coal just north of Sheridan.
For nearly a decade, coal technology firm Ramaco Carbon (Brook Mine's parent company), has fought to revive mining at a site eight miles northwest of Sheridan to supply its future research facilities with coal.
But the state permit application has been long in the making and has faced strong opposition from several nearby landowners.
"Our staff put an incredible amount of time and effort into reviewing this application and ensuring that all laws, rules and regulations were followed," Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt said in a statement. "As a result of the careful review by (Land Quality Division) staff and in consideration of comments received by the public additional conditions were added to ensure the environment, the public and Wyoming's interests are appropriately protected"
In March, Wyoming environmental regulators declared the company’s revised permit application to mine “technically complete.” The announcement opened up a 60-day public comment period during which over 100 comments flooded the agency, both for and against the new mine. The agency also held a virtual conference where it accepted public comment on the matter. The Department of Environmental Quality’s director Todd Parfitt held the ultimate authority to approve or reject the permit application for Ramaco Carbon’s coal mine.
The state chose to update the permit with a dozen additional conditions after hearing extensive feedback from the public, according to Parfitt.
The conditions in the final permit include limits on blasting and ground vibration, as well as additional monitoring requirements to protect wildlife and water quality. The company will also need to post a $1.4 million bond for future cleanup before it can start mining.
"This permit is consistent with applicable federal and state laws and regulations and protects Wyoming’s interests while allowing responsible development," Parfitt added.
Brook Mining Company bought mineral rights in the Tongue River Valley near Sheridan to revive mining at an old coal site and complement future research facilities nearby. Ramaco wants to develop commercial uses for coal beyond electricity generation, like carbon fiber and graphene.
Ramaco’s permit application underwent a dozen technical reviews by state environmental regulators since the company submitted its original permit application in 2014.
Meanwhile, Tongue River Valley residents living near the proposed mine site have been expressing alarm over the potential environmental impacts and future financial liabilities associated with the Brook Mine for the county and state.
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a grassroots landowner group, said the revised permit application was still “incomplete and deficient.” The group outlined numerous concerns related to the project’s impacts on surrounding land, water and air.
Long time coming
Several years ago, the Department of Environmental Quality concluded the Brook Mining Company’s permit had no deficiencies. But the Environmental Quality Council, an independent regulatory body, concluded otherwise.
The council held a contested case hearing on the mine in 2017. After considering an array of expert testimony and public feedback about the proposed Brook Mine, the council declined to approve the company’s permit application. Ramaco Carbon had failed to properly investigate how hydrology, subsidence and blasting could affect surrounding communities and land, the seven-member regulatory body concluded. In turn, the director of the state DEQ denied the company the permit to mine.
In response, the Brook Mining Company took the issue to court. Last year, the Laramie County District Court ruled in favor of the coal company. Judge Catherine Rogers remanded, or sent back, the application to the Department of Environmental Quality for a final review by Parfitt, the Department of Environmental Quality director.
The judge concluded state environmental regulators erred when rejecting the company’s permit application to mine. The council cannot “make the substantive, technical assessment required to approve a permit application,” the court concluded. Instead, the ultimate authority over a permit application resides with the director of the Department of Environmental Quality.
Despite the pushback from local residents the company has stood firmly by its coal-driven vision for Wyoming.
