Wyoming regulators call Ozone Action Day for Upper Green River Basin

Weather conditions Monday in Wyoming's Upper Green River Basin could generate high levels of ozone, an air pollutant that blossoms when sun reacts with emissions from industrial activities.

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality declared Monday the season's first ozone action day in response to the forecast.

The announcement triggers industry and residents to take steps to minimize emissions containing volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides. Individuals can help keep precursor ozone emissions at bay by not idling vehicles or overfilling gas tanks. Companies can limit natural gas production or construction activities during the day.

Energy companies took steps to limit drilling, completions, well unloading and flowback during periods of high ozone levels last year, according to a Nov. 29 presentation by Jonah Energy and other oil and gas firms operating in the region.

Emissions mixed with cold temperatures, a lack of wind and snow cover can concoct higher concentrations of ground-level ozone.