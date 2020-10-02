Wyoming regulators reinstate oil and gas conservation tax

A tax holiday extended to oil and gas operators in Wyoming during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end this week.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reset the state's conservation tax to .0005, or five-tenths of a mill, on Thursday. A mill levy is equivalent to the number of dollars an oil and gas producer must pay for every $1,000 of assessed value of production.
Back in March, Wyoming regulators reduced the assessed value of the conservation tax to zero and elected to not charge oil and gas producers the tax for six months.
Funds collected from the tax go toward the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's budget. Wyoming statute allows the commission to “reduce or increase the amount as the expenses chargeable may require.”
The change in the conservation tax did not require the commission to look to other funds, spokeswoman Kimberly Mazza told the Star-Tribune.
The conservation tax was included in the Wyoming Conservation Act of 1959, but the exact tax rate has fluctuated over the years. In 2002, it reached its peak at eight-tenths of a mill. The commission’s decision back in March marked the first time the conservation tax has been set to zero in its history.
The oil market has never been as volatile as it has been this year. A glut in supply and a shortage of fuel demand has caused extreme price fluctuations. Many companies have had to shut in wells and lay off workers. Though oil prices have rallied somewhat in recent months, market conditions remain weak.
"Wyoming's natural gas and oil industry appreciates Governor (Mark) Gordon, Supervisor (Mark) Watson, and all our state partners who have worked tirelessly the last six months to position Wyoming as a pro-growth, pro-energy State," Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a written statement. "Their efforts have mattered, and we thank them."
Wyoming taps into the conservation tax fund to pay for its orphan well program in the event an operator’s forfeited bonds are insufficient to cover the costs of clean up, confirmed Mazza, the commission spokeswoman. The commission maintained that funding for the orphan well project was not compromised by the tax reduction.
The state is working to clean up nearly 2,421 identified orphan wells, according to the commission's database. Orphan wells are idle oil and gas wells left unplugged with no responsible, financially secure owner. The commission finished remediating 91 wells in August, bringing the total number of wells removed from the orphan well list this year to 523, according to supervisor reports provided by the agency.
Back in March, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group, called the temporary elimination of the tax "irresponsible and misguided." Executive Director Jill Morrison said she was concerned the loss in funding would ultimately compromise outstanding cleanup projects, like plugging orphan wells, at a time when an increasing number of oil and gas firms face a shortage of revenue and savings to fulfill cleanup responsibilities.
