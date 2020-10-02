Wyoming regulators reinstate oil and gas conservation tax

The oil market has never been as volatile as it has been this year. A glut in supply and a shortage of fuel demand has caused extreme price fluctuations. Many companies have had to shut in wells and lay off workers. Though oil prices have rallied somewhat in recent months, market conditions remain weak.

"Wyoming's natural gas and oil industry appreciates Governor (Mark) Gordon, Supervisor (Mark) Watson, and all our state partners who have worked tirelessly the last six months to position Wyoming as a pro-growth, pro-energy State," Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a written statement. "Their efforts have mattered, and we thank them."

Wyoming taps into the conservation tax fund to pay for its orphan well program in the event an operator’s forfeited bonds are insufficient to cover the costs of clean up, confirmed Mazza, the commission spokeswoman. The commission maintained that funding for the orphan well project was not compromised by the tax reduction.