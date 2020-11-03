Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney wins third term in U.S. House

Rep. Liz Cheney will serve a third term as Wyoming’s sole U.S. House representative, The Associated Press has reported.

The congresswoman, who some say is one of the most powerful Republicans in the country, faced off against Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, a member of the Hunkpapa Lakota and Northern Arapaho tribes.

Less than 1% of results were reported by the Star-Tribune's print deadline Tuesday night. However, the Wyoming representative had garnered 68.65% of the vote with one of 498 precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

"I'm honored that the people of Wyoming have entrusted me to continue to fight for our shared values as their lone voice in the House of Representatives," Cheney said in a statement on Tuesday evening. "We have so many important challenges ahead of us and I look forward to standing up for Wyoming’s interests and values.

"I want to thank each of my opponents for running respectful and thoughtful campaigns based on issues and policies," she added.