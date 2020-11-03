Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney wins third term in U.S. House

Rep. Liz Cheney will serve a third term as Wyoming’s sole U.S. House representative, The Associated Press has reported.
The congresswoman, who some say is one of the most powerful Republicans in the country, faced off against Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, a member of the Hunkpapa Lakota and Northern Arapaho tribes.
Less than 1% of results were reported by the Star-Tribune's print deadline Tuesday night. However, the Wyoming representative had garnered 68.65% of the vote with one of 498 precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.
"I'm honored that the people of Wyoming have entrusted me to continue to fight for our shared values as their lone voice in the House of Representatives," Cheney said in a statement on Tuesday evening. "We have so many important challenges ahead of us and I look forward to standing up for Wyoming’s interests and values.
"I want to thank each of my opponents for running respectful and thoughtful campaigns based on issues and policies," she added.
In January, Cheney declined calls from the upper echelons of Congress to seek the soon-to-be open Senate seat left by Sen. Mike Enzi's impending retirement. Instead, she said she would focus on regaining a Republican majority in the House, which the party lost in the 2018 midterm election. Many analysts predict she will almost certainty vie for a House leadership post in the near future.
A daughter of the GOP powerhouse and former Vice President Dick Cheney, Cheney seems intent to follow in her father's footsteps and politically ascend in the House.
Gov. Mark Gordon congratulated the congresswoman on Twitter for winning reelection.
"It has been my honor to work with her and I know firsthand her commitment to our state and her people, and to this great nation," Gordon posted on Twitter Tuesday evening. "It is a testament to Liz's ability and a benefit to our state that she occupies such a well-deserved position in the U.S. House GOP leadership."
Grey Bull was the first Native American woman in the state’s history to run for federal office. She ran on a platform to repair the economy, advance racial justice and address climate change. With the state facing the worst economic crisis in a century and a massive revenue shortfall due to a dependence on fossil fuels, there were notably some Wyoming residents eager for new leadership.
A spokeswoman for Grey Bull declined to comment on the race at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, electing to wait until "all voters in line have been able to vote."
Wyoming voters have not elected a Democrat as a U.S. senator or representative for several decades, with many left-leaning candidates having to campaign against the backdrop of the state’s Republican stronghold. And the state’s conservative backbone once again prevailed on Tuesday.
Cheney raised almost $443,000 from July 30 to the end of September, according to Federal Elections Commission data. About $259,000 of that was sourced from political action committees. A significant portion of her earnings was directed to the National Republican Campaign Committee.
The incumbent's fundraising infrastructure, name recognition and years of political experience likely helped her maintain her powerful footing in Washington. Cheney, a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative, ran on her sustained commitment to the preservation of free markets, protections for Second Amendment rights, religious freedom and an America-first foreign policy. She has also been keen to continue her near-constant backing of President Donald Trump’s agenda.
That said, she has, on rare occasions, spoken out against the president, including criticizing his plan to withdraw troops early and, most recently, defending Anthony Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation's leading public health expert.
But occasional public critiques of the president aside, the ardent conservative has largely toed the line with the Trump administration. She will likely maintain her reputation as one of the most virulent critics of the left-leaning House.
As the third-ranking Republican in the House, Cheney’s work in Washington has also focused on lifting regulatory requirements for energy operators and funding research into alternatives for coal. She has been a consistently outspoken critic of her Democratic colleagues in Congress, often standing in line with the Trump administration’s prerogatives; she’s cast about 96% of her votes in line with his positions.
