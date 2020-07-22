Wyoming responds to overhaul of landmark environmental act

What's more, the lengthy regulatory requirements place the state at a grave disadvantage in the energy market, according to Paul Ulrich, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Jonah Energy, a leading natural gas producer operating in Wyoming’s Green River Basin. Companies turn to other states when federal environmental reviews become too long and cumbersome, he said.

“Any time that we can streamline the NEPA process to fit those time frames within the reasonable expectation of a two- to three-year cycle for large-scale analysis, it is going to help those of us who operate on public land," Ulrich told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview.

While Wyoming-based companies like Jonah have elected to wait out the regulatory hurdles in the state, other, larger companies have fled to more lucrative areas, he explained. In Ulrich’s mind, that has a cumulative financial loss for Wyoming.

The current environmental review process dictated by NEPA "has led to a number of large-scale proposals languishing and being shelled as the market moves on," Ulrich added. "We’ve seen that in Wyoming on a number of occasions. I’m very hopeful that a streamlined NEPA process will negate that moving forward."