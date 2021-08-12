Wyoming revenue outlook continues to improve, but state leaders remain cautious

“We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see mode at this point on what’s going to happen,” said Ryan McConnaughey, director of communications at the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “Obviously, the best thing that could happen for our industry is to see COVID numbers and COVID cases come under control, so that we can return to as normal as possible.”

President Joe Biden is also pushing for increased international oil production to help lower gasoline prices — a strategy opposed by Wyoming’s oil industry.

“Our argument would be, well, we should be producing that right here in the United States,” McConnaughey said.

Following the April CREG update that also put Wyoming’s revenue ahead of January predictions, Gordon announced that the bulk of the next state budget will be built without cuts, which will not change based on the most recent July update.

“The governor’s budget position remains conservative, and he’s not planning changes to his budget based on these projections,” Pearlman said.

The report cites the gradual reopening of the economy following the pandemic, but one of the factors that could force the promising numbers back down is the delta variant, which is hospitalizing people at increasing rates throughout the country.