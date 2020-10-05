Wyoming’s ‘dark money’ coal campaign

At the Sept. 3 news conference, Begger touted big savings for the state through a small investment in EPN’s work.

“Just think about that: $38 million per year on about a $250,000 investment. That’s pretty great,” he said.

The figure is based on the extended lives of four power plants, though the opposition in three of those cases argues EPN overstates its role.

But as cheap natural gas floods the grid and more renewable energy comes online, that metric may be flawed even if EPN’s claims are correct. An open coal plant doesn’t mean one running at full throttle.

In fact, the four coal plants EPN points to as success stories were already seeing drops in PRB coal consumption prior to 2020. Those declines accelerated sharply this year.

Comparing PRB coal consumption during the first half of 2018 with the first half of 2020, three of the four plants cited saw their coal consumption drop by about 70%, using data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency. The fourth plant saw a 50% drop.

One of those plants is the Sooner Station in Oklahoma, EPN’s first win and Mader’s evidence that “the war is not lost.” Eminger suggested the plant kept burning 2.6 million tons of PRB coal a year after EPN’s intervention.