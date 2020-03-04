Wyoming's largest utility requests first rate increase in five years

According to PacifiCorp’s 2019 plan, the utility aims to install over 3,500 megawatts of wind generation capacity over the next three years, much of that destined for Wyoming.

But the new plan has not sat well with a majority of Wyoming lawmakers who have seen it as an attack on the state's robust coal industry. The Public Service Commission launched an investigation into the company's integrated resource plan on Nov. 13, an action backed by Gov. Mark Gordon. The commission will hold a public hearing as part of the investigation Monday.

As part of Monday's rate filing, Rocky Mountain Power also updated the commission on its transition of unit 3 of the Naughton coal-fired power plant to a natural gas plant. In addition it will retire unit 4 of its Cholla Power Plant in Arizona. The cost of decommissioning the unit at the Cholla facility adds up to $47.3 million, with about $6.9 million of that amount apportioned to Wyoming.