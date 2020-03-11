Wyoming's small oil refineries battle for hardship relief

Why the relief?

In 2005, Congress created the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program to lower greenhouse gas emissions by requiring companies refining or importing crude oil to incorporate certain types of biofuel, such as corn ethanol, into transportation fuel supply. These days, most American drivers purchase gasoline blended with some amount of biofuel when they fill up their gas tanks.

The EPA, which is responsible for implementing the program, sets a renewable volume obligation for refineries to meet each year. To comply, oil refineries can blend biofuel into their gasoline and diesel fuel. But often that’s not enough.

“Let me say, there is no refinery in the Mountain West, and probably no refinery in the country, that can blend its way to compliance,” said Adam Suess, vice president of Government Relations for Sinclair Oil Corporation.

In addition to blending gasoline with biofuels, they also turn to the open market to purchase credits, known as “renewable identification numbers,” to meet these standards.

When establishing the mandate, some lawmakers anticipated small operations would likely be hit harder than larger ones by the requirements.