Wyoming School of Energy Resources welcomes new director

I’ve also learned the value of patience and calm when tensions are high. Too often stakeholders miss opportunities for engagement by speaking past each other. For example, when I presented about technologies that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal at the White House-organized side event at the international climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany, a pre-planned protest halted the panel on which I was participating.

However, ultimately all the speakers were able to finish and many of the questions from the audience were thoughtful, genuine and aimed at finding common ground. I couldn’t have predicted that’s where the session would have ended when the angry voices ruled the room.

I very much enjoyed my time at Peabody. One principal reason was the people with whom I worked. I was able to fully understand the value of a team and how when you have a high-functioning group, the sum is far more than the parts. Similarly, I also spent a great deal of time in Wyoming while with Peabody and in my previous roles. I came to know many people in this state and have found the approach to energy challenges to be pragmatic. I share that pragmatism and aim to continue using that mindset at SER.