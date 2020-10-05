Wyoming secretary of state probes gun group’s election activities

“No one stronger supports the Second Amendment than I do,” Bebout continued, “but the way they’ve attacked some responsible, decent people, it’s just not the way we do things in Wyoming. … To lower oneself to the depths that they do, I don’t agree with at all.”

The longtime Riverton legislator noted that his agreeing to speak with The Ranger about the group could make him the next target of its bullying.

“But I personally have never been intimidated by groups like these,” he said.

Bebout did not seek reelection this year and is retiring from the Legislature at year’s end.

Wyoming Gun Owners did not respond to calls for comment.

Wyoming law places Buchanan’s office in charge of investigating election code violations.

Buchanan did not comment on which of Wyoming Gun Owners' alleged offenses his office is scrutinizing. However, the group has attracted criticism for its methods of garnering donations.

It is registered federally as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit.