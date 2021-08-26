Wyoming senators call for lower biofuel mandates

Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis this week joined 15 other senators calling for changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, lawmakers asked the agency to eliminate or reduce renewable fuel volume requirements for 2021 in order to protect small refineries and reduce gasoline prices.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, petroleum-based transportation fuels sold in the U.S. are required to contain a minimum volume of biofuels — primarily ethanol. That minimum is set each year by the EPA.

Barrasso has long argued that small refineries, including four in Wyoming, are impacted disproportionately by the Renewable Fuel Standard and should be exempted from its mandates.

“Obligated parties subject to the onerous requirements of the RFS have been facing historically high compliance costs, which threaten the viability of these entities’ continued operations,” the senators’ letter reads.

Unlike large oil companies, small refineries are usually equipped only to refine crude oil, and are unable to blend in biofuels themselves. The blending happens later on — but the refineries still have to prove it.