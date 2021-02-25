Wyoming senators vote against Biden's energy secretary nominee

The leasing moratorium was one part of a package of executive actions all aimed at combating climate change and putting the U.S. on a path to eliminate carbon pollution from its power sector by 2035 and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. That includes the formation of an interagency working group tasked with investing in communities relying on coal, oil and natural gas as the country transitions to new carbon-free power sources.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly said they would create new jobs in clean energy and other sectors for unemployed fossil fuel workers.

"We don't want to see any jobs sacrificed, and that's why .... technology is so important, that's why reducing (greenhouse gas emissions) in the fossil fuel arena is so important," Granholm said when answering questions posed by Barrasso during her Jan. 27 confirmation hearing.

"I know part of what Biden has put together is a sort of SWAT team inside of the federal government to focus on communities that have powered America, and to make sure that we don't leave those workers behind," she added.