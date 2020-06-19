Wyoming Sens. Enzi, Barrasso propose bill to modernize funding for cleanup of abandoned mines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thousands of abandoned mine sites sit idle, waiting for cleanup across the country. For over four decades, the federal government has been gradually building a pot of money to devote to the reclamation, or cleanup, of these hazardous swaths of land disturbed by mineral extraction. Coal companies are charged a fee for every ton of coal they produced to support the program.

Wyoming receives more funding for its abandoned mine land reclamation program than any other state. But the federal government’s authority to collect the fees that fund the program is on track to expire next year.

In response to the impending deadline, Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi introduced legislation Wednesday to both amend and extend the collection of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation fee. The bill would allow the government to collect fees for seven more years, through 2028.

Barrasso and Enzi’s bill would also commit $2.2 billion from the Abandoned Mine Land fund specifically toward “accelerated grants” for remediation of the most environmentally hazardous spots. What’s more, the rate of the fee would drop by 35% in an effort to provide relief to coal companies struggling with the downturn in coal markets.