Wyoming sides with Peabody-Arch over proposed coal venture

“In Wyoming’s view, the benefits of the proposed joint venture to the public plainly outweigh the unlikely anti-competitive effects,” Deputy Attorney General James Kaste wrote in court documents. “It just does not make sense to Wyoming that the merged entity can or will raise prices; effectively cutting off its nose to spite its face. Nor does it makes sense to Wyoming to conclude that a reduction in production is anti-competitive rather than a reasonable and necessary response to reduced demand. A healthy, albeit consolidated, coal production industry benefits the mines, the miners, the State, its citizens, and the public at large.”

The coal operators have said the joint venture would increase their cost competitiveness and help them survive. Coal’s ranking in the power generation market has been under siege in recent years with the expansion of affordable natural gas and renewable energy.

In response to these rapidly changing conditions, coal operators, including Peabody and Arch, have been hunting for ways to cut costs and keep their foothold in the electricity markets. The joint venture would save the companies roughly $120 million each year for the next decade during a time when the firms must operate amidst thermal coal’s brutal market conditions, the firms argue.