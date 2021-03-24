Wyoming sues Biden over oil and gas leasing moratorium

Wyoming filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday over its decision to temporarily pause the new leasing of federal lands for oil and gas development.
The assistant attorney general filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming.
On Jan. 27, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the U.S. Interior Department to review its oil and gas leasing program. The decision indefinitely paused any new leasing of federal minerals for oil and gas development.
Wyoming's lawsuit alleges Biden's order violated federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the Federal Land Policy Management Act.
The defendant in the case is the new Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, along with the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management.
“Following a careful review of not only the President's Executive Order, but its practical effect, it is necessary for Wyoming to protect its citizens and challenge the Secretary’s action,” Gordon said in a statement Wednesday. “Not only is this federal action overreaching, it was implemented without public input as required under federal law.”
The Bureau of Land Management, a branch of the Interior Department, typically holds lease sales four times a year in states across the West, auctioning off parcels of federal minerals to oil and gas companies for development.
But Wyoming's first quarter sale, originally scheduled for the week of March 15, was indefinitely postponed, “to confirm the adequacy of the underlying environmental analysis," according to the BLM.
Many elected officials in Wyoming have taken a firm stance against Biden’s proposal to slow fossil fuel production on federal lands in the name of climate change.
The state produces more natural gas and oil from federal minerals than almost any other state in the country and relies heavily on the economic activity and revenues it generates.
The Interior Department has clarified that the leasing moratorium is notintended to stop activity on existing leases held by oil and gas firms.
“The world will continue to need and use oil and gas for the foreseeable future,” Gordon continued. “The question is whether it will be produced under the environmental safeguards in place on federal lands in Wyoming, or overseas without equally stringent regulations.”
Wyoming political leaders and industry groups have been on the offensive since the Biden administration issued orders earlier this year to pause oil and gas activities on federal lands.
Last week, the state joined 20 other states in a separate lawsuit against the Biden administration over its decision to halt the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
This story will be updated.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports