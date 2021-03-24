Wyoming sues Biden over oil and gas leasing moratorium

The Bureau of Land Management, a branch of the Interior Department, typically holds lease sales four times a year in states across the West, auctioning off parcels of federal minerals to oil and gas companies for development.

But Wyoming's first quarter sale, originally scheduled for the week of March 15, was indefinitely postponed, “to confirm the adequacy of the underlying environmental analysis," according to the BLM.

Many elected officials in Wyoming have taken a firm stance against Biden’s proposal to slow fossil fuel production on federal lands in the name of climate change.

The state produces more natural gas and oil from federal minerals than almost any other state in the country and relies heavily on the economic activity and revenues it generates.

The Interior Department has clarified that the leasing moratorium is notintended to stop activity on existing leases held by oil and gas firms.