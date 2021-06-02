Wyoming towns eager to host next-generation nuclear reactor

“We know diversification is one of our key tasks here,” Kaumo said. “A city or town can easily turn into a ghost town just with the loss of one industry. We’ve been lobbying Rocky Mountain Power for several months, trying to find ways to prolong the life of the power plant, or sell it to maintain those high-paying jobs.”

Roumell said the reactor coming to the Dave Johnston plant would give the large energy workforce in Glenrock a good reason to stay, keeping their money and tax revenue in Converse County.

The plant is also near Casper, the state’s second-largest city. Casper City Manager Carter Napier said Wednesday he expects that if the Glenrock site is chosen, the project will also preserve and add construction and energy jobs in Casper, Natrona County and Douglas, where many current coal workers already live. Napier said he hopes Casper would be included in conversations about construction and other financial impacts if the Dave Johnston plant is chosen.

In Kemmerer, Thek said most people are connected to the energy industry in some way — whether or not they work at the plant or the coal mine. The town is also adding around 50 housing units in the next few years.