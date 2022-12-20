Wyoming uranium mines to supply strategic reserve, lead industry revival

Wyoming’s uranium producers have been vocal for months about an impending new era for the industry. As 2022 winds down, they’re gearing up for their first big year in a long time.

In its heyday, decades ago, the state’s uranium industry supported roughly 5,000 jobs. It’s been on a downward slide ever since. Nationally, uranium mines employed just 207 people in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration; about half of them worked for almost-idle mines in Wyoming.

But after languishing for years below $30 per pound, the price of the fuel on the international market is inching closer to the $50-to-$60 range — the level where Wyoming companies say they’ll once again be able to compete.

“We’re not sitting on our hands,” said Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy Corp. “We’re definitely taking the steps in making sure that when the time comes, we can restart quite quickly.”

Uranium Energy Corp was one of three companies with in-situ operations in Wyoming to announce this week that it has been chosen to help fill the U.S. Department of Energy’s $75 million strategic uranium reserve.

The federal agency will purchase 700,000 pounds of already mined uranium material — representing the majority of its new stockpile — from those companies in the first quarter of 2023: 300,000 pounds from Uranium Energy Corp, 300,000 pounds from Peninsula Energy subsidiary Strata Energy and 100,000 pounds from Ur-Energy.

U.S. nuclear reactors consumed the equivalent of almost 47 million pounds of mined uranium in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration. The country imported 95% of that fuel. About half came from Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan.

Looking for a boost

Nuclear reactors currently generate about 20% of the country’s electricity, and U.S. officials have already struggled to secure a domestic fuel source for existing plants. Even more difficulty doing the same for the inaugural next-generation reactors proposed for Wyoming and a couple of other states has increased the momentum behind efforts to expand U.S. mining and processing.

The strategic reserve is a drop in the bucket. It’s also a boost the industry desperately needs, Melbye said.

“Especially with Russia-Ukraine, I think U.S. production has never looked better and more important,” he said. “We’ve got to be competitive on a global scale.”

He expects Wyoming companies to lead the charge.

Uranium Energy Corp. is positioning itself to scale back up as soon as the price is right. Peninsula Energy and Ur-Energy, meanwhile, have already set their plans in motion.

Peninsula Energy aims to produce several hundred thousand pounds of yellowcake, a uranium concentrate, next year, and expand to closer to a million pounds in 2024. Ur-Energy wants to hit a rate of 600,000 pounds per year by the end of 2023 and nearer a million the following year.

“Getting the price above $50 was a minimum, but we expect that we’ll be able to sell into some contracts that we have that are appropriately priced,” said Wayne Heili, CEO of Peninsula Energy. “Any extra materials should be available for spot markets, which would seem to be supportive and hopefully will bounce back into the mid to high $50s, or better, over the coming months.”

A new boom?

Both Peninsula Energy and Ur-Energy are hiring. And both have bigger ambitions they hope to realize later in the decade. If a new uranium boom materializes, it could bring a handful of Wyoming ghost towns back to life.

Ur-Energy already has the permits needed to resurrect the Shirley Basin mining camp south of Casper, said CEO John Cash. The company has said it will start preliminary construction there in the spring.

“We’d like to move there next,” he said, “but everything will hinge on contracts with commercial interests going forward.”

The rising price of uranium is also likely to draw still more companies with scaled-back or idle Wyoming operations back into the fold.

“It’s different for each company,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “The economics aren’t the same for everybody. But once those prices get to a certain point … we’ll see folks up and running here again, hopefully within the next few months.”

All that activity brings with it some environmental concerns. Uranium is radioactive, and the fluid that’s pumped underground to extract it at in-situ mines has been known to cause groundwater contamination and other harm offsite.

Especially at mines that have “been in and out of production for decades, you really have to check the well integrity,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners’ group. “A lot of the fields have regular leaks and excursions.”

Uranium producers located on federal lands are exempt from federal royalties and are taxed by the state at a variable rate, based on the fuel’s spot price, under a 2020 Wyoming law. Its severance tax at the current price sits at about 3%.

“Because there’s not that federal payment as well, it’s bringing in significantly less revenue than most other kinds of energy minerals,” Anderson said.

The state lowered its severance tax on coal from 7% to 6.5% last year and taxes oil and natural gas at 6%. Federal royalties — a portion of which are returned to the state — are even higher.

As uranium “gains market share over, say, coal or oil and gas, which essentially is what could happen with additional nuclear energy, then that actually has negative economic impacts for our state,” Anderson said.

How much the industry grows and what the state does to accommodate it remain to be seen.