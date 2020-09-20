Wyoming wants to keep coal burning. But is carbon capture the answer?

The study has plunged Wyoming into a moment of reckoning, filled with heated debate over the merits of retrofitting coal plants with carbon capture. And the energy decisions Wyoming leaders make this year could have consequences for generations to come.

What’s carbon capture?

In the race to respond to shifting energy markets, Wyoming has been on the hunt for solutions to save the state’s ailing coal industry. One possible solution could be found in carbon capture, sequestration and utilization technology.

When coal is burned at a power plant, it releases carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas emission that causes global warming. But if operators could capture the pollutant before it escapes into the atmosphere, they could effectively make coal a low-carbon electricity source.

As it turns out, the process isn’t as simple as it may seem. Though research into carbon capture technology for coal plants has made significant gains in recent years, only one commercialized version has been installed in the U.S., and not without a few bumps along the road.