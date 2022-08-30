Wyoming will help BLM fight lease sale lawsuit

Wyoming intends to join the Bureau of Land Management to defend the federal oil and gas lease sale held in the state in June, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Tuesday.

Environmental groups filed two separate lawsuits challenging the lease sales — one specific to Wyoming and the other nationwide — on June 29, arguing that the BLM failed to adequately consider how the sales would contribute to climate change.

“Wyoming is committed to defending her interests and her industries in the courts when they are threatened,” Gordon said in a written statement. “It is sad that every lease sale now leads to a challenge.”

The agency offered close to 120,000 Wyoming acres to oil and gas companies during the sale, which took place on June 29 and 30 and was Wyoming's first under President Joe Biden. It leased just over half of that, earning roughly $13 million, including over $6 million in state revenue. Of the 173 parcels leased across the West that week, 123 are in Wyoming.

The state asked to intervene in the cases because its “sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected were the lawsuit to succeed,” according to the governor’s office. The state will not receive rental payments or mineral royalties from the contested leases if they’re ultimately canceled.

Many of the environmental groups have successfully argued against the BLM’s climate analyses in the past, prompting federal judges to throw out previous lease sales or order the agency to redo its assessments.

“Even if they just offered one lease, we would be very disappointed, and in no way would we say that that’s acceptable,” Jeremy Nichols, director of the climate and energy program for plaintiff WildEarth Guardians, told the Star-Tribune in June.

The groups’ arguments often hinge on the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970, which requires federal agencies to consider their actions’ environmental impacts, but does not specifically mention climate change.

Backers of the oil and gas industry object to that interpretation of the law. In Tuesday’s statement, Gordon called it “little more than a meal ticket for litigious special interest groups.”