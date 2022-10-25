Wyoming wins award for mine cleanup work below Hanna Elementary School

Federal officials recognized Wyoming last week for a successful coal mine reclamation project under Hanna Elementary School.

With the school situated above abandoned mine shafts, below-ground instability had repeatedly caused nearby land, including parts of the football field, to sink.

The Abandoned Mine Land Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality began filling the former mine with grout in mid-2020 — ultimately injecting enough to fill 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the agency said in a press release.

It then rebuilt the school’s parking lot, playground, football field and track.

“This was a very difficult project due primarily to the strict, but necessary, time commitments made to the school district for completion prior to football season,” Wyoming Abandoned Mine Land Administrator Don Newton said in the press release.

Newton added that coordination among the town, school district and assemblage of contractors “resulted in an excellent outcome for this small community.”

Wyoming was one of five states to earn an Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award this year from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, winning over other western states and tribes to join fellow awardees Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.

“The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards showcase exceptional reclamation projects done by our state and Tribal partners,” David Berry, director of the federal agency’s western region, said in the press release.

The award program targets coal mine sites abandoned before 1977, when the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act put mine operators on the hook for cleanup, and includes projects bankrolled by a reclamation fund the law established.

Wyoming’s operating mines pay tens of millions of dollars into that fund each year. The half that’s returned is funneled mostly into early coal mining communities like Hanna and Glenrock, though the state is also authorized to use it for non-coal mines. And over the next 15 years, the state will receive a portion of the more than $1 billion earmarked for mine reclamation in last year’s Infrastructure Law.

It’s Wyoming’s first win in more than a decade. State reclamation projects were previously recognized five times between 1993 and 1995 and earned the Western regional award in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2011.