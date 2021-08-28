Wyoming's biggest utility is closing the curtains on coal

Unlike Wyoming, PacifiCorp is turning away from fossil fuels.
The parent company to Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s biggest electric utility, announced Friday that its biennial Integrated Resource Plan is expected to include substantial investment in renewables — and no new investment in coal or natural gas. The 2021 plan will be finalized next week.
PacifiCorp intends to retire 14 of its 22 active coal units by 2030 and another five by 2040, with the remaining three shuttered shortly afterward. It would retain two coal units at Wyoming’s Jim Bridger power plant, converting them to natural gas peaking units in 2024.
All of PacifiCorp’s Wyoming coal plants would be offline by 2039, according to this year’s plan.
By the end of 2040, the company’s total coal-fueled generation capacity would be reduced by more than 4,000 megawatts and its gas capacity reduced by 1,500 megawatts.
“This IRP definitely reflects the fact that PacifiCorp recognizes it needs to move away from fossil fuel assets,” said Rob Godby, an associate professor of economics at the University of Wyoming. “So there is a real move here, a really significant move.”
Over the next two decades, the utility anticipates building more than 3,600 megawatts of new wind and more than 5,600 megawatts of new solar, along with close to 6,700 megawatts of storage capacity. It would add hundreds of miles of transmission to accommodate these additional resources.
And in a first for PacifiCorp, the 500-megawatt advanced nuclear reactor proposed for one of four retiring Wyoming coal plants is counted as part of 2,700 megawatts of “advanced nuclear and non-emitting peaking resources” that the company plans to bring online by 2040.
Compared with a 2005 baseline, system CO2 emissions would be down 53% in 2025, 74% in 2030 and 92% in 2040, according to the company’s calculations.
The coal plant retirement schedule is largely unchanged from the timeline set by PacifiCorp in its 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, after a 2018 company report found that 13 of its 22 coal units were uneconomical. In the 2021 announcement, it cited “ongoing cost pressures on existing coal-fired facilities and dropping costs for new resource alternatives.”
State legislators attempted to preserve the Wyoming coal industry in the wake of the 2019 planning process, passing bills that required coal plant owners to attempt to sell the plants before decommissioning them and encouraged carbon capture.
Despite legislators’ efforts, the economic costs of carbon capture and storage are not yet clear. The technology is not included in PacifiCorp’s preferred 2021 resource plan.
“Wyoming policy has actively tried to resist the transition away from coal and to prolong plant lives and mine lives,” Godby said. “And so far, just looking at the outcomes, that’s been largely unsuccessful.”