Wyoming's biggest utility is closing the curtains on coal

Unlike Wyoming, PacifiCorp is turning away from fossil fuels.

The parent company to Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s biggest electric utility, announced Friday that its biennial Integrated Resource Plan is expected to include substantial investment in renewables — and no new investment in coal or natural gas. The 2021 plan will be finalized next week.

PacifiCorp intends to retire 14 of its 22 active coal units by 2030 and another five by 2040, with the remaining three shuttered shortly afterward. It would retain two coal units at Wyoming’s Jim Bridger power plant, converting them to natural gas peaking units in 2024.

All of PacifiCorp’s Wyoming coal plants would be offline by 2039, according to this year’s plan.

By the end of 2040, the company’s total coal-fueled generation capacity would be reduced by more than 4,000 megawatts and its gas capacity reduced by 1,500 megawatts.

“This IRP definitely reflects the fact that PacifiCorp recognizes it needs to move away from fossil fuel assets,” said Rob Godby, an associate professor of economics at the University of Wyoming. “So there is a real move here, a really significant move.”

