Wyoming's biggest utility is quitting coal. Few are satisfied with the plan.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, those pushing for some coal plants to be preserved through carbon capture expressed disappointment with PacifiCorp’s decision not to pursue the technology.

Wyoming has taken an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy development. The plan’s focus on building wind, solar and battery storage expands some energy possibilities — but will come at the cost of coal, according to Randall Luthi, Gov. Mark Gordon’s energy advisor.

“Rocky Mountain Power is clearly limiting their options by focusing on intermittent sources of generation such as wind and solar, and banking on technologies not yet fully proven, such as batteries and nuclear,” Gordon said in a statement. “There are multiple sources of fossil energy that are proven with similar opportunities for technological advancement that can make for a stronger, more reliable grid.”

Gordon urged PacifiCorp to focus more on finding ways to keep existing sources of dispatchable energy viable — especially coal.

“We, of course, think it would be a better IRP if they put a lot more emphasis on what they could do through the use of carbon capture,” Luthi said.