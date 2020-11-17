Wyoming's economy on slow road to recovery

Recovery from the economic fallout fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic remains slow but steady in Wyoming, according to a report released by the state's Economic Analysis Division on Monday.

The report provides an economic index value using monthly data and gauges the overall health of the state's economy.

Unemployment numbers have been gradually inching back down after reaching a high of 9.6% in April.

September's unemployment rate landed at 6.1%, according to the newest Wyoming Economic Indicators report.

The number of non-farm payroll jobs in September reached 273,900, about 16,100 jobs less than the same month last year. But that number was also 4.3% higher than April's employment, highlighting a potential bright spot in the state's gradual recovery.

Growth in Wyoming's energy industries — typically the bulwark of the state's overall economy — has been stubbornly sluggish.

