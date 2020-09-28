Wyoming's economy slammed by pandemic, new report shows

According to the state’s latest economic report, sales tax contributions from the utility sector alone grew 12% during the second quarter, compared to 2019.

Power Company of Wyoming, an independent power producer, is also building the massive 3,000 megawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre project in Carbon County. Construction of wind turbine pads and necessary roads have been underway this year. The wind farm will eventually connect to a new transmission line, called the TransWest Express project. The 732-mile line will be able to deliver power generated from wind farms in Wyoming to new customers in the desert southwest.

“What I think is exciting about the report is it gives you a sense of the uplift that that wind development can provide to a community and the state overall,” said Kara Choquette, communications director for Power Company of Wyoming.

According to Choquette, the projects undertaken by Power Company of Wyoming and TransWest could draw in $1.1 billion in non-mineral revenue for Wyoming in the form of new property taxes, sales and use taxes and generation taxes during the project’s initial operating lives. Local governments also collect impact assistance funding during the project’s construction phases.