Wyoming's energy sectors slogging through slow recovery, new report shows

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Natural gas prices have held somewhat steady, with Opal Hub averaging $2.25 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), and coming in just one cent below the average price reported in September of last year.

“Opal Hub reflects natural gas prices in the Rocky Mountain region," explained Dylan Bainer, senior economist at the Economic Analysis Division. "Natural gas prices are very dependent on how cold the winter is. When weather gets cooler, demand goes up and prices go up, which is why you see Opal Hub price (hold steady).”

Though sales and use tax collection grew almost 146% in Carbon County in September, thanks to hearty wind energy development, other counties recorded heavy losses. Sales and use taxes from Wyoming's mining sector dropped nearly $9.4 million, when compared to September 2019, a 72% drop in revenue coming into state and local governments.

Despite the smattering of economic setbacks recorded last month, small gains were made in Wyoming's workforce. Employment outside of farming climbed by 500 jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in the state, according to the report.

According to Bainer, the state economist, the uptick in jobs is "a good sign that the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is continuing on."

But the mining and hospitality sectors still sustained substantial job loss this summer, with the hospitality sector reporting 7,200 less jobs in August year over year. The mining industry recorded 6,000 fewer jobs year over year.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.