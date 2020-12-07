Wyoming's governor concerned about threatened whitebark pine's new status

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Environmental groups have advocated for the federal government to list of the keystone species under the Endangered Species Act for decades. The species has been a candidate for additional protections since 2011.

But Wyoming lawmakers and industry groups have long eschewed the imposition of federal regulatory protections, instead opting to support the state’s primacy on environmental matters. Gov. Mark Gordon offered tepid support for the proposed rule.

“Wyoming always seeks to avoid the need for listing and will remain committed to working with our federal partners to approach species conservation in a pragmatic manner,” he said in a statement.

“The proposed rule protects operations, including grazing and logging, under Section 4 of the Endangered Species Act (also known as a “4(d) rule”),” he continued. “In addition, the proposed rule does not propose any critical habitat designations. While the inclusion of a 4(d) rule is encouraging and avoids undue burdens for private landowners and businesses, any listing under the (Endangered Species Act) is concerning.”