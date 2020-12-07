Wyoming's governor concerned about threatened whitebark pine's new status

A proposal by federal regulators to institute additional protections for whitebark pines across the country garnered a lukewarm response from Wyoming’s governor, who expressed concern the tree’s new threatened species status would impede state-led forest management efforts.
Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed changing the status of whitebark pines to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The trees grow at high elevations in states across the West, including Wyoming. But climate change, a fungal disease and mountain pine beetle infestations have decimated whitebark pines. With growth and regeneration rates for the trees slowing, the species is at risk of “imminent” extinction, according to the proposed rule published on the Federal Register on Wednesday.
Whitebark pines serve an important role in the iconic landscapes they grow in. For instance, grizzly bears and other wildlife in Yellowstone National Park rely on the trees for food. The trees also help the alpine ecosystems they grow in avoid excess flooding and erosion.
Though the hardy pines grow slowly, they can survive hundreds of years in severe conditions. Whitebark pines need an abundance of shade and cool temperatures, and therefore are “particularly vulnerable to warming temperatures,” according to scientists.
Environmental groups have advocated for the federal government to list of the keystone species under the Endangered Species Act for decades. The species has been a candidate for additional protections since 2011.
But Wyoming lawmakers and industry groups have long eschewed the imposition of federal regulatory protections, instead opting to support the state’s primacy on environmental matters. Gov. Mark Gordon offered tepid support for the proposed rule.
“Wyoming always seeks to avoid the need for listing and will remain committed to working with our federal partners to approach species conservation in a pragmatic manner,” he said in a statement.
“The proposed rule protects operations, including grazing and logging, under Section 4 of the Endangered Species Act (also known as a “4(d) rule”),” he continued. “In addition, the proposed rule does not propose any critical habitat designations. While the inclusion of a 4(d) rule is encouraging and avoids undue burdens for private landowners and businesses, any listing under the (Endangered Species Act) is concerning.”
If the tree is listed under the Endangered Species Act, it will be the “first widely distributed tree that the federal government has clearly pegged as a climate casualty,” according to Sylvia Fallon, the wildlife director at the National Resources Defense Council. This conservation group petitioned the federal government to list the tree back in 2008.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will accept public comments on the proposed rule until Feb. 1. If the species is ultimately listed under the Endangered Species Act, the federal agency will build a recovery plan to implement conservation measures.
