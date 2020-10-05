Wyoming's lawsuit over blocked coal export terminal still alive, governor says

“This issue is extremely important to Wyoming and Montana, and it appears members of the Supreme Court recognize the significant Constitutional issue of one State’s actions preventing another State from shipping a product, in this case coal, to willing markets,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is an issue as old as our country. We believe it is logical and appropriate that the Court should seek input from the Solicitor General before deciding such an important question.”

The effort to bring the Millennium Bulk Terminal along the Columbia River to fruition has hit several major hurdles.

In 2017, the Washington Department of Ecology declined to extend a necessary water certification under the Clean Water Act due to what it identified as “unavoidable and significant adverse environmental impacts from the construction and operation of the proposed terminal,” according to court documents. After the company appealed, the state’s Pollution Control Hearings Board upheld the department’s decision.

To Wyoming and Montana, this specific certification was denied “with prejudice,” on political grounds instead of environmental grounds, according to court documents.