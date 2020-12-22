Wyoming's mining industry still suffers as economy slowly recovers, new report shows

Wyoming’s mineral industries continues to suffer from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as other sectors in the state makes small gains, a new report compiled by the Economic Analysis Division shows.

The analysis presents data from October and November to provide a clearer picture of Wyoming’s current economy and labor force. The monthly reports have become all the more important during the pandemic and accompanying recession. The economic catastrophe spurred by the pandemic has been unparalleled in U.S. history, and almost every single sector of Wyoming’s once buzzing economy has yet to fully recover.

But as other sectors showed signs of incremental improvement last month, the mining sector remained weak, providing nearly 68% less revenue in the form of sales and use taxes in November when compared to the prior year.