Wyoming's mining sector suffers largest job decline, losing 6,000 jobs

Coal production in November in Wyoming landed at 19.2 million tons, shy 3.3 million tons from 2019. Annual coal production in Wyoming last year fell by about 20%, according to initial data collected by the U.S. Energy Inforamtion Administration.

According to Rick Mansheim, manager of the Workforce Services in Gillette, the number of workers coming into the center seeking help has stabilized since the rush he saw in the beginning days of the pandemic. But when it comes to jobs in the mining sector, they're becoming more few and far between, he said.

"There are just not as many of the types of jobs as we're used to seeing," he said. "There are still a lot of jobs out there, but not the jobs associated with energy and mining."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think the coal mines here, I don't think we can expect any jump (in jobs) or anything," he added. "I think there is going to be a gradual decline."

There could be a slight reprieve for coal miners in the near-term, but it could be temporary. Energy analysts predict higher natural gas prices could help boost coal production in 2021.