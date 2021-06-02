Wyoming's new nuclear power plant would be the first of its kind. What makes it different?

"Using the already existent cooling system could save hundreds of millions of dollars," Buongiorno said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An SMR also produces about two-thirds less waste per unit of energy generated than a typical nuclear reactor because of the way it uses a fast reactor design, as opposed to the traditional thermal reactor.

The SMR consists of an additional structure full of molten salt that is able to store the energy that is produced. On the ground, this means that the reactor can run at 100% capacity at all times — which is economically preferable — and store the energy that is produced in the pool of molten salt. ("Natrium" is Latin for sodium.)

The storage pool technology provides more flexibility than traditional nuclear reactors to choose when electricity is pumped into the grid.

Proponents say this technology is key for the country's goal of producing carbon-free electricity in the future because solar and wind energy can only go so far. SMRs take up far less land and are not at the behest of the weather, so when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing, the SMR can fill in the gaps.

"Having a mix of both classes of energy sources is the right way to go, so I hope that this is the beginning of a trend," Buongiorno said.