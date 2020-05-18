Wyoming's newest proposed coal mine faces more public scrutiny during virtual conference

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a grassroots group representing landowners, called in a mining expert with four decades of experience to assess the company’s subsidence analysis of the land where mining would occur. The risk for subsidence, or the buckling and caving of ground during mining, was not properly addressed in application, according to the subsidence scientist Gennaro Marino.

The landowners group also invited hydrology expert Mike Wireman to testify on the risks the mine posed to ground and surface water supplies in the area. He called the baseline water testing and hydrology analysis deficient in the application. “There is huge uncertainty here as to impacts to these water resources,” Wireman said.

But in the afternoon, Brook Mining Company and an entourage of legal representatives, engineers and mining specialists vehemently defended the permit application and expressed an unwavering confidence in the project.