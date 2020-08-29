Wyoming's program to clean up abandoned mines offers some hope to local economies

Reclamation tasks at abandoned mine sites often involve the arduous tasks of filling in underground mine tunnels using concrete grout or dumping truckloads of dirt into open mine pits. Many of the abandoned sites once functioned as underground mines and carry the dangerous risk of subsidence or sinkholes.

"Obviously, the core benefit of these projects is to reclaim the land back to productive use and reduce the environmental and human health impacts left by these abandoned mines," Todd Parfitt, director of the Department of Environmental Quality, said in a statement. "However, these projects have also financially stimulated Wyoming communities and our citizens for decades."

Over the past four decades, the program has restored over 25,000 acres and filled underground mines with 110,942 cubic yards of concrete grout.

New numbers on the program's progress came one day after the governor imposed the latest round of state budget cuts, amounting to more than $250 million in reductions as the state reels from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment claims have skyrocketed.